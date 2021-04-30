Ian Kinsler Highlights Exciting RoughRiders Opening Day

April 30, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are going all out when baseball returns on May 4th, bringing out one of the best players in franchise history, Ian Kinsler, to Riders Field.

Kinsler, a 17th-round selection by the Texas Rangers in 2003 out of the University of Missouri, played 71 games for the RoughRiders in 2004 and hit .300 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 46 RBIs after being called up from High-A. Kinsler broke into the big leagues just two years later with the Rangers, where he completed his rookie campaign hitting .286 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and drove in 55. He finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting.

"It was such a joy to watch Ian arrive in the big leagues with the Rangers in 2006 while I was broadcasting games for them," said RoughRiders President and General Manager, Victor Rojas. "He never took a play or at-bat off and ended up carving out a really nice career for himself. He did not hesitate when I asked him if he'd do us the honor of welcoming back our fans with our first ceremonial pitch since September of 2019. We're thankful he and Tess are bringing the family out to Riders Field on Opening Day."

The former Texas Ranger, who was selected to four All-Star games and won two Gold Gloves, has the highest MLB career WAR (54.1) of any RoughRiders alumnus.

Along with Kinsler, Prophets and Outlaws, a Texas-country band from Dallas, will play the national anthem before the game.

Fans can make their way to Riders Field early and stay late, as the first 5,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Carpet Tech and everyone will enjoy a postgame fireworks show.'

Tickets are now available at RidersBaseball.Com and over the phone at 972.334.1993.

Opening Week presented by Baylor Scott & White:

-May 4th: Magnet schedule giveaway to first 5,000 fans presented by Carpet Tech and postgame fireworks. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 5th: Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring drink specials, a Mariachi band and specialty jerseys. Also, Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 6th: Thirsty Thursday with drink specials. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 7th: Fireworks Friday. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 8th: Paint the Park Pink Awareness Night benefitting Susan G. KomenÂ® where cancer fighters and survivors will be honored. Also, Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus. 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

-May 9th: Mother's Day Celebration with a special gift to the first 500 moms. Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthTM. 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

The RoughRiders start off the 2021 season at home on May 4th against the Oakland A's affiliated Midland RockHounds. For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.