Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union Provided Area Baseball League Uniforms for 2021 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles in conjunction with City Federal Credit Union proudly sponsored the Texas Panhandle Youth Baseball Foundation again this 2021 Spring season by providing team uniforms and hats.

As part of this collaborative effort, each child received a free uniform and hat of different colors bearing the "Sod Poodles" name this 2021 Spring season.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to be able to continue to contribute to such a great, local youth sports organization," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "This league provides a wholesome, healthy activity for children, of all skill levels, using baseball as a classroom to instill discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play. We are excited to continue partnership with City Federal Credit Union to assist our community through sports and are happy to see that a successful 2021 season has been underway!"

"City Federal Credit Union believes that every hit is the foundation of creating future all-stars," said Frank Frazzitta, City Federal Credit Union Chief Executive Officer. "As the leading Credit Union in Amarillo, we are pleased to take the field with our Youth Baseball Family. Please join us and the Sod Poodles in rooting for your kids, our kids."

The Texas Panhandle Youth Baseball Foundation is a draft league program of up to 600 participants per season between the ages of 3 and 13. The Texas Panhandle Youth Baseball Foundation ensures that every child who is registered will be drafted and will play baseball regardless of skill level. The league promotes qualities of good sportsmanship, honesty, courage, and respect.

