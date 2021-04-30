Cardinals Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals will open their 16th season at Hammons Field on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Today, the Cardinals announced their preliminary 28-man Opening Day roster that includes seven MLB.com Top 30 St. Louis Cardinals prospects and seven players with previous Double-A Springfield experience.

MLB.com St. Louis Cardinals Top 30 prospects on Springfield's Opening Day Roster include: INF Nolan Gorman (#2), C Ivan Herrera (#3), C Julio Rodriguez (#15), INF Luken Baker (#19), INF Juan Yepez (#22), RHP Andre Pallante (#27), and OF Justin Toerner (#30).

The following is the Cardinals 28-man active roster as of 4/30/21 (Top 30 prospects in italics):

PITCHERS (15): RHP Grant Black, RHP Jacob Bosiokovic, LHP Patrick Dayton, RHP Edgar Escobar, RHP Edgar Gonzalez, RHP Salvador Justo, RHP Kyle Leahy, RHP Andre Pallante, LHP Jacob Patterson, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Griffin Roberts, LHP Domingo Robles, RHP Alvaro Seijas, LHP Connor Thomas, RHP Jake Walsh

CATCHERS (3): Ivan Herrera, Nick Raposo, Julio Rodriguez

INFIELDERS (6): Luken Baker, Nick Dunn, Nolan Gorman, Irving Lopez, Delvin Perez, Juan Yepez

OUTFIELDERS (4): Chase Pinder, Nick Plummer, Justin Toerner, David Vinsky

