Cardinals Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster
April 30, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals will open their 16th season at Hammons Field on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Today, the Cardinals announced their preliminary 28-man Opening Day roster that includes seven MLB.com Top 30 St. Louis Cardinals prospects and seven players with previous Double-A Springfield experience.
MLB.com St. Louis Cardinals Top 30 prospects on Springfield's Opening Day Roster include: INF Nolan Gorman (#2), C Ivan Herrera (#3), C Julio Rodriguez (#15), INF Luken Baker (#19), INF Juan Yepez (#22), RHP Andre Pallante (#27), and OF Justin Toerner (#30).
The following is the Cardinals 28-man active roster as of 4/30/21 (Top 30 prospects in italics):
PITCHERS (15): RHP Grant Black, RHP Jacob Bosiokovic, LHP Patrick Dayton, RHP Edgar Escobar, RHP Edgar Gonzalez, RHP Salvador Justo, RHP Kyle Leahy, RHP Andre Pallante, LHP Jacob Patterson, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Griffin Roberts, LHP Domingo Robles, RHP Alvaro Seijas, LHP Connor Thomas, RHP Jake Walsh
CATCHERS (3): Ivan Herrera, Nick Raposo, Julio Rodriguez
INFIELDERS (6): Luken Baker, Nick Dunn, Nolan Gorman, Irving Lopez, Delvin Perez, Juan Yepez
OUTFIELDERS (4): Chase Pinder, Nick Plummer, Justin Toerner, David Vinsky
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from April 30, 2021
- Drillers Announce Updated Safety Policies and Protocols for Start of 2021 Season - Tulsa Drillers
- Cardinals Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster - Springfield Cardinals
- 2021 Travs Opening Roster Announced - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks Preliminary Roster Announced - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Ian Kinsler Highlights Exciting RoughRiders Opening Day - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union Provided Area Baseball League Uniforms for 2021 Season - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.