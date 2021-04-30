Hooks Preliminary Roster Announced

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Houston Astros announced an initial 25-man Hooks roster for the 2021 season, featuring three top-15 organizational prospects and six returning players from 2019.

The Double-A roster is highlighted by utility player Pedro León (Astros' No. 2 prospect by MLB.com), right-hander Hunter Brown (No. 3), infielder Grae Kessinger (No. 15), all of whom will be playing their first full professional seasons. The latter two were selected in the 2019 June draft in the fifth and second rounds, respectively.

León, 22, defected from Cuba in December 2019 and signed with the Astros in January 2021, ranked as the No. 7 international prospect in 2020-21 by MLB.com. He batted .383 with 15 home runs in 33 games during his last professional action in Cuba's National Series in 2019. León will be joined by fellow Cuban defector Norel González, 26, also making his stateside debut with the Hooks.

Players returning to Corpus Christi who spent significant time with the club in 2019 include first baseman/outfielder J.J. Matijevic *, outfielder *Corey Julks *and right-handers *Willy Collado, Tommy DeJuneas, Chad Donato and Nick Hernandez. In total, 17 players will be making their Double-A debuts.r

As previously announced, former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit *will take his first managerial post after his debut was postponed in 2020. He is joined by second-year Hooks pitching coach *Graham Johnson, hitting coach Rafael Peña, development coach Michael Thomas, athletic trainer Nate Stewart, assistant athletic trainer Tristan Koppinger and strength coach Mike Myers.

The Hooks open the season on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field. The Hooks require all guests at Whataburger Field to wear a face covering or mask upon entry, exit and when not in their seats. For more health and safety protocols, visit cchooks.com.

PITCHERS

Jonathan Bermudez, LHP

Hunter Brown, RHP

Willy Collado, RHP

Brett Daniels, RHP

Tommy DeJuneas, RHP

Chad Donato, RHP

J.P. France, RHP

Nick Hernandez, RHP

Michael Horrell, RHP

Parker Mushinski, LHP

Hunter Peck, LHP

Joe Record, RHP

Cesar Rosado, RHP

*CATCHERS

*Scott Manea

CJ Stubbs

INFIELDERS

Norel González

David Hensley

Grae Kessinger

Pedro León

J.J. Matijevic

Michael Wielansky

OUTFIELDERS

Ross Adolph

Marty Costes

Corey Julks

Chandler Taylor

