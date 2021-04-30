Springfield Cardinals Statement on Parking Price Hikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals do not own or operate the parking lots surrounding the stadium. This morning, the Springfield Cardinals were informed that the parking lot south of the stadium and the parking garage to the southwest will be charging $20 for all games. We are extremely disappointed that Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings continue to price gouge our fans with yet another price increase.

As recently as last week the Cardinals were led to believe that the price for this season was going to be $15 for all games. While this amount is still high, the Cardinals feel the actions by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings to further increase rates to $20 are intentional, purposeful and hurtful to fans, once again waiting until right before the home opener to communicate this outrageous price.

While all fans are affected by these spiteful actions, we know that our fans who are disabled and those physically unable to walk long distances are hurt the most. The Cardinals have immediately requested discounted parking for disabled fans, but Springfield Parking Company, the managing entity for 2021, could only comment that decisions on pricing were ultimately decided by Atrium Hospitality. As a reminder, there are cutouts in front of the Main Plaza if fans need to drop off a part of their party prior to a game before proceeding to other parking options. If you are disabled and have purchased tickets but are unable to park due to the exorbitant pricing please contact and leave a message with the Cardinals Ticket Information line at 417-832-3097 so we can help work towards a resolution for you.

While fans should always do what is best for them, we are hopeful that many fans will elect to park elsewhere if they are physically able to do so. Springfield deserves better than the way Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings are treating its residents. In addition, if any neighboring downtown business is able to offer discounted or free parking, we encourage them to e-mail springfield@cardinals.com so we may partner together to provide better parking solutions for fans. We would love to highlight other entities still choosing to treat fans with respect.

Even with this unfortunate news, the Springfield Cardinals are excited to begin playing baseball on Tuesday, May 4 for the Home Opener with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

