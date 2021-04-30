Drillers Announce Updated Safety Policies and Protocols for Start of 2021 Season

The Tulsa Drillers today announced new and updated safety policies and protocols for fans attending games at ONEOK Field for the start of the 2021 season. All policies have been put into place to help provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone attending games this season.

The policies include:

STADIUM CAPACITY

- To begin the season, capacity at ONEOK Field will be limited to approximately 65%, and it is recommended that fans purchase their tickets in advance prior to coming to the stadium.

TICKETS

- All Drillers full and partial season members, including suite holders, will be issued digital tickets that will be scanned from mobile devices at stadium entrances. Tickets will be accessible through accounts set up through TulsaDrillers.com and through the official MiLB First Pitch app.

- Individual tickets for the first homestand of the season are now on sale.

ONEOK FIELD PROCEDURES AND GUIDELINES

- As per policy as established by Major League Baseball, fans will be asked to wear face coverings upon entry at ONEOK Field and in other common areas such as the concourse, concession lines, restrooms, stairwells, etc. Fans may remove their face coverings when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seating locations.

- Fans are asked to refrain from congregating in groups on the concourse.

CASHLESS AND CONTACTLESS INTERACTIONS

- Beginning with the Drillers home opener on May 4, ONEOK Field will become a cashless facility. Only credit and debit card and digital transactions will be accepted at point of sale locations inside the stadium, including all concession stands, vendors and the team store. For fans with only cash, cash to card kiosks will be located at ONEOK Field where cash can be converted to cards that can be used for purchases at the stadium and anywhere else that VISA cards are accepted. All fees for this service will be paid for by the Drillers through the month of June, 2021.

CLEANING AND SANITIZING

- ONEOK Field staff will employ thorough cleaning and sanitizing methods. In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium for fans and employees. Bathrooms will be equipped with touchless soap and towel dispensers.

WHEN TO STAY HOME

- If you feel sick, or you have tested positive or possibly tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced any symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, please stay home.

-We are all in this together, so let's all be patient and work together to keep everyone as safe as possible.

