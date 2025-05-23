Sports stats



USL El Paso Locomotive FC

2 Weeks in a Row!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 11 Winner

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central