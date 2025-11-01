USL Lexington Sporting Club

10.31.2025: Lexington SC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on October 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video


Sarah Griffith, Emina Ekic, Catherine Barry and Shea Moyer all find the back of the net in a 4-2 home victory against expansion side Sporting JAX. League leading goalscorer Ashlyn Puerta recorded a goal and assist for the visitors.

