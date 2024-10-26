10.26.2024: Charleston Battery vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Arturo Rodriguez scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC for their 13th win at Patriots Point this regular season, eliminating Loudoun from postseason contention on the final day of the regular season.

