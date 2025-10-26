10.25.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
South Georgia Tormenta FC earned a comprehensive 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Tormenta Stadium with goals from Jackson Kasanzu, Yaniv Bazini and Mason Tunbridge extending the host's winning streak to six matches heading into the postseason.
Check out the South Georgia Tormenta FC Statistics
