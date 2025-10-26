10.25.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC earned a comprehensive 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Tormenta Stadium with goals from Jackson Kasanzu, Yaniv Bazini and Mason Tunbridge extending the host's winning streak to six matches heading into the postseason.







