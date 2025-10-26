USL1 FC Naples

10.25.2025: FC Naples vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Karsen Henderlong recorded a brace to power FC Naples to a 2-0 win over the Charlotte Independence at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, a result that earned the hosts a home playoff match and the visitors a place in the postseason due to results elsewhere.

