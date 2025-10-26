10.25.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Pedro Hernandez and Matt Bentley scored to give Chattanooga Red Wolves SC a 2-1 win over Westchester SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, a result that saw the hosts miss out on the 2025 USL League One Players' Shield by two points to One Knoxville SC.
