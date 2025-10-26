10.25.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Pedro Hernandez and Matt Bentley scored to give Chattanooga Red Wolves SC a 2-1 win over Westchester SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, a result that saw the hosts miss out on the 2025 USL League One Players' Shield by two points to One Knoxville SC.







