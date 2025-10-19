10.18.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jackson Wälti recorded a goal and assist as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC notched a 3-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium as Sean Suber and Augustine Williams also found the net for the visitors.
