10.18.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Jackson Wälti recorded a goal and assist as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC notched a 3-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium as Sean Suber and Augustine Williams also found the net for the visitors.







