10.11.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







JJ Williams, Noah Fuson and Albert Dikwa each recorded a goal and an assist as Rhode Island FC swept to a 5-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at a sold-out Centreville Bank Staidum to extend Rhode Island's undefeated streak to five games and bolster their position above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.







