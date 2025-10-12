10.11.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
JJ Williams, Noah Fuson and Albert Dikwa each recorded a goal and an assist as Rhode Island FC swept to a 5-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at a sold-out Centreville Bank Staidum to extend Rhode Island's undefeated streak to five games and bolster their position above the playoff line in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.
