10.11.2025: Lexington SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memo Diaz and Beto Avila scored first-half goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium to move into the top four in the USL Championship's Western Conference and to the verge of a place in the playoffs.

