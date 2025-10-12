10.11.2025: Lexington SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Memo Diaz and Beto Avila scored first-half goals to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium to move into the top four in the USL Championship's Western Conference and to the verge of a place in the playoffs.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
