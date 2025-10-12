USL Las Vegas Lights FC

10.11.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Stefan Stojanovic scored a spectacular equalizer with three minutes to go to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC, which took the lead twice as Peter Wilson scored in a sixth consecutive game only to be pegged back twice.

Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central