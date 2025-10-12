10.11.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Stefan Stojanovic scored a spectacular equalizer with three minutes to go to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC, which took the lead twice as Peter Wilson scored in a sixth consecutive game only to be pegged back twice.







