10.11.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Stefan Stojanovic scored a spectacular equalizer with three minutes to go to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC, which took the lead twice as Peter Wilson scored in a sixth consecutive game only to be pegged back twice.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025
- Roots Draw, 2-2, in Nevada Versus Las Vegas Lights FC - Oakland Roots
- FC Tulsa Clinches Western Conference Top Seed with 2-0 Win Over San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Drops Road Contest to FC Tulsa, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- New Mexico United and Orange County SC Share the Points in High-Scoring Draw - New Mexico United
- Packed House Celebrates Biggest Rhode Island FC Win of the Season on Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County SC and New Mexico United Share the Points in a 3-3 Draw - Orange County SC
- Ownby's Strike Seals Historic Second-Straight Players' Shield for LouCity - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Clinch Playoff Spot with Indy Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Playoff-Bound Hounds Clinch with Indy Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Takes Home 3-2 Win in Grudge Match against Sacramento Republic - Hartford Athletic
- Republic FC Falters at Hartford Athletic - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 5-0 in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13 - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Massive Three Points in Lexington - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McNamara
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward McKinze Gaines and Defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa
- Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC Agree to Part Ways