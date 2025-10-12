10.11.2025: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista scored either side of halftime to lead FC Tulsa to a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Scissortails in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.







