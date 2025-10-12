10.11.2025: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista scored either side of halftime to lead FC Tulsa to a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Scissortails in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 11, 2025
- Hartford Takes Home 3-2 Win in Grudge Match against Sacramento Republic - Hartford Athletic
- Republic FC Falters at Hartford Athletic - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boys in Blue Fall at Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Charleston Battery vs Colorado Springs Match Postponed - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Fall 5-0 in Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Charleston-Colorado Springs Match Abandoned, to be Replayed on Monday, October 13 - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Massive Three Points in Lexington - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Hosts San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field
- Dynamic Duo: FC Tulsa Midfield Pair Earns Team of the Week Honors
- Jamie Webber Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC