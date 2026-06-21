06.20.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Miguel Berry recorded two goals and one assist as the Charleston Battery took a 5-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, sending the Battery up to second place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.