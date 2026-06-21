06.20.2026: Sporting JAX vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Miguel Berry recorded two goals and one assist as the Charleston Battery took a 5-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, sending the Battery up to second place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference standings.
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