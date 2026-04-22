04.21.2026: Brooklyn vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Michel Benitez scored from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Sacramento Republic FC a 1-1 draw on the road against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on Tuesday night after Markus Anderson had put the hosts ahead in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026

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