04.21.2026: Brooklyn vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Michel Benitez scored from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Sacramento Republic FC a 1-1 draw on the road against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park on Tuesday night after Markus Anderson had put the hosts ahead in the first half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 22, 2026
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