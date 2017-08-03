Wednesday PPD (Rain) in Binghamton

News Release

BINGHAMTON, NY -- The Trenton Thunder and Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been postponed Wednesday night at NYSEG Stadium.

Thursday's series-finale is now set for 5:05 PM, marking the final two meetings of the season between the top two teams in the East Division . Binghamton remains 11.0 games behind your Thunder with 33 games to go.

On-air coverage for the game begins just before five o'clock with that first pitch scheduled at 5:05 p.m. Catch all the action with Adam Giardino live on 920 AM The Jersey and 1490 AM WBCB, plus online coverage at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast.

