Zetterkvist Nets Two as Tomahawks Defeat Mountain Kings 3-1

February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the New Hampshire Mountain Kings by a final score of, 3-1 on Friday night.

The Johnstown Tomahawks and New Hampshire Mountain Kings kicked off their weekend series with an intense, back-and-forth opening period. Charlie Zetterkvist put Johnstown on the board first, burying a shot off a setup from Jack Genovese. However, New Hampshire responded quickly, evening the score at one. The evenly matched battle carried through the period, with both teams heading into the first intermission tied 1-1, along with an identical 11 shots on goal.

Despite plenty of action, neither team managed to break the tie in the second period. Both goaltenders stood tall, turning aside quality scoring chances as the intensity ramped up. With each shift carrying postseason implications, the physical play and defensive battles took center stage. As the teams headed to the locker room still deadlocked at 1-1, the stage was set for a thrilling third period.

The third period saw the Tomahawks take control, as Charlie Zetterkvist scored his second of the game to give Johnstown a 2-1 lead, with Tate Pecknold picking up the assist. Just minutes later, Andrew Cowgill extended the Tomahawks' advantage, netting his third goal of the season to make it 3-1. When the final buzzer sounded, the Tomahawks secured a 3-1 victory. Johnstown outshot New Hampshire 39-24, and goaltender Nick Avakyan delivered another stellar performance, stopping 23 of 24 shots on goal to help his team close out the win.

The Tomahawks and Mountain Kings are set for game two of the weekend series tomorrow at 4:40 PM. Catch all the action live on NATV. Stay up to date with your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on social media (@tomahawkshockey.) Get your tickets to an upcoming Tomahawks game 24/7 on our website, www.johnstowntomahawks.com.

