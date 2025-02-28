Hat Tricks Stunned by Rochester in Game One

The Hat Tricks are now in the midst of their second-longest losing streak following a 6-1 loss to the Jr. Americans. Danbury's lone tally came from Niko Tournas on the man advantage.

Tyler Spokane made some impressive stops in the first period, despite letting in one goal. Danbury would find their only goal thanks to a Niko Tournas power play goal, breaking a four-game drought. Rochester would tack on three more to take a 6-1 win.

The Hat Tricks finish the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

