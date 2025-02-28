Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's a huge weekend for your Anchorage Wolverines as in-state rival, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, have traveled south to play two games in the Sullivan Arena.

The Wolverines and Ice Dogs are neck-and-neck on the leaderboard, with the Ice Dogs sitting just above the Wolverines in second place by two points.

The last time the two met, the Wolverines swept the Ice Dogs in the two-game series on the Sully's ice.

The Ice Dogs currently lead the Club 49 Cup Point Tracker, but with 10 upcoming games between the Wolverines and the other Alaskan teams, the Wolverines are fighting to come back for the three peat.

