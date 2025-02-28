Ice Wolves Blanked by Rhinos, 2-0

February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos 2-0 Friday, Feb. 28 in a classic game at the Outpost Ice Arena. Andy Earl scored 11:21 into the second period to give the Ice Wolves the lead with assists from Nayan Pai and Toivo Laaksonen. Jackson Fuller would put together his fourth shutout of the season stopping all 25 shots he faced. Andy Earl would add his second of the game into the empty net with 24 seconds remaining.

The Ice Wolves are hosting their third annual skivvy toss on Saturday, March 1 at 6:30pm MT. You can bring as many new packages of kids underwear to participate, all of which will be donated to Locker 505. The prizes include: 1 dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme, a $25 Pizza 9 gift card, One Sandia Peak tram pass, and a balloon ride for two from Rainbow Ryders & a team signed jersey.

