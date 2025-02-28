Home Stand to Close with Pair vs. Wisconsin

February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness close out their longest home stretch of the 2024-25 season this weekend with a pair of games vs. the Wisconsin Windigo.

The first place-Windigo arrive on a 5-game winning streak. Last weekend, they allowed only one goal in a home sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues, winning 4-0 Friday (Feb. 21) and 4-1 Saturday (Feb. 22).

In its last series of games, the Wilderness split a home set vs. the Kenai River Brown Bears. Minnesota was victorious in overtime on Friday, 4-3, before dropping Saturday's finale, 5-1.

The Wilderness are currently tied for 6th place with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL's Midwest Division.

These will mark the ninth and 10 th meetings of the season between Minnesota (20-21-4) and Wisconsin (32-10-3). The Windigo have won six of the previous eight, although the Wilderness have won two of the last three matchups.

Both games this weekend (Feb. 28 and March 1) will be at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Puck drop will be 7:15 p.m. on both nights.

Media: NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 45 67 2 games @ Wilderness

2 Fairbanks 44 60 2 games @ Anchorage

3 Anchorage 44 58 2 games vs. Fairbanks

4 Chippewa 46 52 Idle

5 Kenai River 47 45 Idle

6 Springfield 44 44 2 games vs. Janesville

6 Wilderness 45 44 2 games vs. Wisconsin

8 Janesville 45 32 2 games @ Springfield

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wisconsin 174 113 27 for 149 (18.1%) 18 for 188 (90.4%)

Wilderness 157 164 42 for 204 (20.6%) 29 for 165 (82.4%)

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.