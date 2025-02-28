Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks in Second Longest Skid

February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks are in the danger zone, as they are still seven points out of a playoff spot (at the time of this article being written). Niko Tournas broke a four-game drought with a power play goal in the second period.

Tournas Solidifies Himself as Third All-Time in Scoring

The Hat Tricks may not have had the best outing tonight. However, Niko Tournas would break a four-game scoring drought, to give him his 62nd point of the season. This pushes him past Andrew Eberling ('20-'23) in all-time points, with Niko putting himself 12 points away from taking first in all-time scoring.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks finish the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

North American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

