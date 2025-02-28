Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks in Second Longest Skid
February 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks are in the danger zone, as they are still seven points out of a playoff spot (at the time of this article being written). Niko Tournas broke a four-game drought with a power play goal in the second period.
Tournas Solidifies Himself as Third All-Time in Scoring
The Hat Tricks may not have had the best outing tonight. However, Niko Tournas would break a four-game scoring drought, to give him his 62nd point of the season. This pushes him past Andrew Eberling ('20-'23) in all-time points, with Niko putting himself 12 points away from taking first in all-time scoring.
Next Game
The Hat Tricks finish the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can stream the game on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.
