Zephyr FC Gains 3 Points Against Dallas Trinity FC, Securing First Win on the Road

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC secured their first win on the road against Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday afternoon at Cotton Bowl Stadium, 1-0.

Zephyr FC has kicked off their Spring season with a road trip to Dallas, heading back to 509 with an additional 3 points. Spokane (3-6-6, 15 points) battled Dallas Trinity FC (6-4-6, 16 points) to secure their first win on the road. From midfielder Katie Murray scoring her first goal for Zephyr FC, and the debut of new signing Ally Cook, Spokane is having an impressive start to their Spring season.

The first half was filled with multiple player debuts, including that of midfielder Mollie Rouse in the starting eleven. Rouse attempted a shot on goal in the first 10 minutes, but ultimately success was found in the 15th minute by Katie Murray. With an assist from midfielder Emma Jaskaniec, Murray put the ball deep in the back of the net, solidifying this as her first goal since playing for Zephyr FC. The score remained 1-0 through the end of the half.

Kaite reflected on her goal during the match.

"The goal starts with us beginning to find ourselves in the game. Credit goes a lot to Emma using her strength to hold the ball up and play a great pass to me. I am happy to help contribute."

Murray expressed on the impact of her fellow teammates.

"I'm very proud of the fight and mentality of our team this game. Everyone stepped in and made an impact from start to finish. It was a total collective effort to secure the points. We will continue to build and focus one game at a time."

The second half of the match kicked off with attempts at both goals, both teams fighting to secure the lead. With the score still 1-0, Coach Jo Johnson made a substitution in the 64th minute, replacing Mollie Rouse with a debut appearance by Ally Cook.

Ally Cook spoke to her debut on the pitch sporting the Zephyr FC kit.

"It was so amazing getting to play my first game with the Zephyr! You could feel the excitement and passion amongst all the girls. I'm excited to continue this momentum into this second half of the season. I can't wait to see what this team is able to accomplish."

A foul on Julianne Vallerand occurred in the 80th minute, leading to her resting on the sideline but ultimately returning to the action following the whistle. With four minutes of stoppage time added to the clock, forward Riley Tanner was subbed in, also making this her debut match.

"It was great to get out there and help my teammates finish the fight in the end! I am so proud of the team and the way they grinded to get the win! I can't wait for our next home game March 8th!"

The last play of the match ended with a free kick given to Dallas, ultimately being blocked by goalkeeper Hope Hisey. Hisey maintained a clean sheet throughout the duration of the match, leading to Zephyr FC walking away with their first win on the road and three more points.

Coach Jo expressed her excitement about the match win over Dallas FC tonight.

"Today the team delivered a gusty performance on the road. Road points are always extra special."

Coach Jo Johnson went on to say "We've played Dallas close the last couple of games we faced them, so it was nice picking up the three points. The team showed their commitment to growth and improvement from our fall experience. They executed the game plan, and it was a true team effort; supporting and showing up for one another."

After securing her first win on the road, Coach Jo Johnson and Zephyr FC will be returning to their home pitch on Saturday, March 8 to take on Carolina Ascent FC at 6 p.m. in their spring home opener. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. PST and will be streamed on Peacock.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that has reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

