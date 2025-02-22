DC Power Football Club Signs Local Youth Soccer Talents Valentina Perrotta and Leia Galliani to Academy Contracts

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, DC - DC Power Football Club ("Power FC") has announced that two youth prospects have signed Academy contracts pending league and federation approval. 14-year-old U.S. Youth National Team midfielder Valentina Perrotta and Peru U-17 midfielder Leia Galliani join Power FC ahead of the match against Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 to kick off the second half of the USL Super League 2024/25 season.

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in USL Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all USL Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for Power FC.

"We are excited to welcome Valentina and Leia to Power FC ahead of our first match of the Spring schedule," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "The DMV has always been a hotbed for talented youth players and fostering emerging talent via Academy contracts remains a top priority for Power FC."

Perrotta plays for Bethesda SC in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL). The 14-year-old standout was called up to the U.S. Youth National Team's U-14 Identification camp in June 2024 ahead of friendlies against Germany on June 11 and the Netherlands on June 14.

Galliani currently plays for Springfield Youth Club's 06/07 Girls Academy. Previously, the 5-foot-1-inch midfielder played for Virginia Development Academy 07 ECNL and Virginia Marauders FC of the USL-W League. In Spring 2024, Galliani was called up to Peru's U-17 Youth National team where the midfielder started in two international games against Chile.

Both players will be available for Power FC's first road game of the second half of the USL Super League 2024/25 season against Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Valentina Perrotta

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Rockville, MD

Birthdate: 6/17/2010

Age: 14

Height: 5'5''

Status: Academy contract

Leia Francesca Galliani

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Woodbridge, Va.

Country: United States

Birthdate: 2/26/2007

Age: 17

Height: 5'1''

Status: Academy contract

