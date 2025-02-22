Zephyr Signs on Diligent Defender Reese Tappan

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Tappan, 22 signed on with Spokane Zephyr FC earlier last week just in time to join the team on the road for the spring season opener on Saturday, February 22 against Dallas Trinity FC.

Tappan expressed her excitement for her first season with Zephyr FC.

"I'm thrilled and super grateful to start my professional career with Spokane Zephyr FC. The coaching staff and team have been more than welcoming and have made me feel at home! Truly excited to be part of the soccer community in the city of Spokane!"

Tappan, hailing from Newcastle, WA, played as a Cougar at Washington State University. During her Junior season, Tappan started in all 19 season games, beginning the season with an opening goal and assisting to a win over Eastern Washington University.

Two-time state champion and two-time all-league selection, Tappan attended Liberty High School in Renton,WA.

Head Coach of Spokane Zephyr FC, Jo Johnson discussed the newest addition to the back line.

"We're thrilled to welcome Reese to our squad. She brings a strong leadership presence by the way she carries herself and through her example on the field. She will add strength, size, and valuable depth to our back line. Her speed, athleticism, and aggressive presence will be a significant asset to the team."

Zephyr FC spring season home opener is Saturday, March 8 at 6 p.m. PST against Carolina Ascent FC. Catch the action live at ONE Spokane stadium.

Tickets are are available now at https://www.uslspokane.com/tickets/

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.