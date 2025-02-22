Sun Claim a Point Against League-Leading Brooklyn FC

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC scored first, but Brooklyn FC came back to tie the game with a final score of 1-1 in a tough battle at Riverfront Stadium in Downtown Tampa. This is the fifth straight home game without a loss for the Sun.

The Sun took an early 1-0 lead against the first place Brooklyn FC into the locker room at the break. Brooklyn FC came back to tie it up 1-1 in the second half.

MATCH RECAP

Tampa Bay took the early lead while holding Brooklyn FC scoreless in the first half.

Jade Moore put Tampa Bay on the board first with a goal in the 42nd minute. That was Moore's first goal with the Sun. Tash Flint had the assist.

MacKenzie Pluck of Brooklyn FC scored in the 58th minute to tie it up.

Ava Tankersley played her professional first game of her career after joining Tampa Bay Sun earlier in the week. She was a two-time SEC Forward of the Year with Arkansas.

QUOTES

Coach Denise Schilte-Brown on the result:

"I was really really proud of the ladies tonight. I think that they listened, they executed what we asked them to do tactically. We got the tie, and I thought we could have won."

Jade Moore on her goal:

"Good for the group, happy for myself to do something the coaching staff has asked me to perfect. In that moment, I actually swapped with Tash in the nine, and I was like 'You go be a midfielder for a minute.' I found myself in the nine position, which is very rare for me. But I just thought execute, hit the target, and lucky for me obviously it went in."

NEXT MATCH

Tampa Bay will host a historic match against Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m. This groundbreaking game will be one of the first times a team from the newly established USL Super League has taken on a team from America's other top-tier women's professional soccer league-the long-established NWSL. The matchup will feature Olympic gold medalists, members of the U.S. Women's National Team, and veterans of World Cup competition.

The Sun's next league match takes them on the road to cross-state rival Fort Lauderdale United FC on March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

FINAL RESULT

Brooklyn FC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1

Saturday, February 22 | 7:00 p.m. | Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School

USL Super League Stories from February 22, 2025

