Power FC Opens the Spring Schedule on Sunday against Carolina Ascent FC

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power will launch the second half of its inaugural USL Super League season on the road against Carolina Ascent FC (6-3-6) on Sunday, Feb. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

After finishing the first half of the season sitting 3-7-4 in the standings, Power FC is eager to climb the ranks and continue to form its identity for seasons to come.

"The biggest thing for us is finding our identity," interim head coach Phil Nana said. "Building and establishing our culture and getting these players to play not just with each other but for each other. That's been really big for us."

Power FC added new pieces to its roster ahead of the Spring schedule with midfielder Emily Colton and forward Gianna Gourley. Colton, a standout collegiate player at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wake Forest and Gourley, who was acquired on loan from Fort Lauderdale United FC on Feb. 11.

Nana is confident that Colton and Gourley will be crucial to the team's development both on and off the field.

"They bring some different dynamics but not too much different," Nana said. "What you will see is we're a little bit more solidified in our defensive structure and defensive posture."

Two academy players, Valentina Perrotta and Leia Galliani, have signed with the club and are available to suit up for Sunday's match.

Five players were called up to their respective national teams, leaving a gap in DC Power's lineup specifically in the midfield. Midfielders Charlie Estcourt (Wales), Katrina Guillou (Philippines), Jennifer Cudjoe (Ghana), defender Claire Constant (Haiti) and forward Loza Abera (Ethiopia) will all be unavailable on Sunday while representing their countries.

All five will return in time for Power FC's home opener on Sunday, Mar. 9 against Lexington SC. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Audi Field with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/

"It serves for an opportunity for younger players and others to step up and showcase what they have," Nana said.

Scouting Carolina Ascent FC

Led by head coach and general manager, Philip Poole, Carolina commenced its Spring season with a 2-1 home victory over Lexington SC on Feb. 15. In the last two meetings, Carolina Ascent FC defeated Power FC, 1-0.

Forward Mia Corbin, a key component to Carolina's Offense, is a player to watch on Sunday. Corbin has tallied 21 shots and recorded a team-high four goals this season.

"What we see are some things we can exploit in their defense," Nana said. "We want to be more aggressive; we want to put them on the backfoot. Rather than us reacting we're going to be more proactive in what we're doing. That's going to be the biggest difference in this game versus the last time we played Carolina."

With the first half of the league's opening season behind them, DC Power is hungry for more.

"What I see from my team is enthusiasm," Nana said. "I see a lot of buy in and I see a lot of optimism for the second half of the season. We're really happy with the energy and with the environment."

WHERE TO WATCH

The match between Power FC and Carolina Ascent FC will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock TV.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.