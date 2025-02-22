Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC,1-0

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (6-4-6, 24 points) came up short versus Spokane Zephyr FC (3-6-6, 15 points) on Saturday night, 1-0. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium had an attendance of 1,662.

Spokane opened up the scoring via midfielder Katie Murray in the 15th minute of play. Dallas dominated the possession battle 61% to 39% and finished with more shots on target in the loss.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 6-4-6 (24 points) on the season and sits in second place in the USL Super League standings.

Fourteen players saw action for Dallas against Spokane.

Newly-signed Camryn Lancaster made her Dallas Trinity FC debut against Spokane.

DTFC is now 3-2-4 at home in the 2024/25 season.

Dallas now has a 1-1-1 record against Spokane this season, drawing 0-0 on Nov. 20 and winning 2-1 on Oct. 6.

COMING UP

Next Up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain at home for their third match of the 2025 Spring schedule, as they play host to Brooklyn FC. Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 9 from Cotton Bowl Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the loss...

"I thought we started the game well. I thought we had the momentum. I think we failed to take opportunities and then the momentum shifted in favor of Spokane, and they were able to capitalize. That's the difference at this top level."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

Thoughts on the match...

"I'm just disappointed honestly. I thought we started off strong and once they got the goal, we kind of shut down. We need to pick it up when that happens."

