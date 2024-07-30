Zach Zandi Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 21
July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship announced today that Zach Zandi has been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 21 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball. Zandi put in a powerful performance for the Switchbacks match on Friday against Las Vegas Lights FC, earning the assist on the team's solo goal of the night. He held a passing accuracy of 79.2%, and winning five of his seven duels during his 83 minutes of play. The Switchbacks are unbeaten in 12 of their last 15 matches, and currently sit in fifth position in the Western Conference. Join the team at Weidner Field on Saturday August 3rd, as the team takes on Phoenix Rising FC in our Back to School Night. For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 21GK - Triston Henry, Memphis 901 FC
D - Abdi Mohamed, New Mexico United
D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC
D - Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery
M - Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC
M - Samuel Careaga, Memphis 901 FC
M - Aiden McFadden, Louisville City FC
F - Stefano Pinho, Birmingham Legion FC
F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United
F - Johnny Rodriguez, Oakland Roots SC
Coach - Tom Soehn, Birmingham Legion FC
Bench - Matt VanOekel (BHM), Jared Timmer (SAC), Emmanuel Samadia (HFD), Nate Worth (TBR), Zach Zandi (COS), Daniel Bruce (NM), Tyler Pasher (BHM)
