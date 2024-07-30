Republic FC's Luis Felipe and Jared Timmer Earn Selections to Team of the Week

July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC midfielder Luis Felipe and defender Jared Timmer have been named to the Week 21 Team of the Week for their performances in Saturday's 1-0 road win over Detroit City FC. The victory marked the 11th straight unbeaten road performance for Sacramento this season, the second longest streak in league history.

Luis Felipe controlled the middle of the field with a dominant defensive performance. He won six of six tackles and nine of 12 aerial duels. His 17 total duels won were the most by any player across the league over the weekend, and the second most by a player in a single game this season. On the offensive end, he finished the match with three chances created, including the pass leading up to the assist on the game-winning goal. It is the first Team of the Week selection for Luis Felipe this year, who currently is tied for fourth in the league with 136 duels won.

Defender Jared Timmer earns a second consecutive selection to Team of the Week, recording his second assist of the year. With time winding down, Timmer sent a dangerous cross to the back post, where Russell Cicerone battled for space to drive home the game-winning header. It was a full circle moment for the two Michigan natives who were playing in front of family members and friends at Keyworth Stadium. Timmer finished the match with an 87% passing accuracy, 2 interceptions, 4 of 6 aerial duels won, and 3 possessions won. Since joining Republic FC last season, the veteran defender has featured in all but one of the club's 25 clean sheets, the best mark across all of USL Championship.

Timmer was part of a contingency of five individuals from the Indomitable Club named to last week's Team of the Week last week, including Head Coach Mark Briggs, following a 5-2 win over Oakland Roots SC on National TV. Sacramento has been represented on Team of the Week 17 times this season.

Republic FC returns home this Saturday for a national date on the USL's Summer of Soccer calendar, hosting the reigning Regular Season Champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on ESPN2, one of the club's league-leading six national broadcasts of the summer. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

