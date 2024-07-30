Memphis 901 FC Duo Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors

July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship announced today that Memphis 901 FC's Triston Henry and Samuel Careaga were named to the league's Team of the Week for Week 21.

The duo led Memphis to a gritty 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday at AutoZone Park to extend their home unbeaten streak to six matches.

Henry delivered in his 901 FC debut with six saves in a shutout. The goalkeeper signed with Memphis early in the week and stepped between the posts in place of the injured Tyler Deric.

Careaga was the goal scorer on Saturday, finding the net for the fourth time this season with a left-footed strike to the far post. The midfielder completed 82% of his passes while winning possession nine times with 10 total duels.

Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 3 for College Night. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.

