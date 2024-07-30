Las Vegas Lights FC Travel to New Mexico United on Wednesday, Unbeaten in Last Nine

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (7-7-7, 28 points) close-out the month of July with a midweek road test, looking to finish two consecutive months of unbeaten soccer. Aiming to extend its nine-match (4-0-5) unbeaten streak, The Lights travel to face New Mexico United (12-4-2, 38 points) on Wednesday, July 31 (6 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The current unbeaten clip of nine matches has the Lights above the playoff line with the Club also currently holding the highest regular-season win percentage to date in team history.

The string of on-field success dates back to the start of May as since then the Club has lost just one match in its last 12 matches. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went unbeaten (2-0-4) and secured 10 points. The Lights have collected at least a point (2-0-1) in their three road matches over the past three weeks and return home after the midweek match-up, preparing an Aug. 10 contest at Cashman Field.

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

