Orange County Soccer Club Announces Fan Investment Opportunity for UK Market

July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, CA - Orange County Soccer Club has extended its highly successful community investment program to the United Kingdom, offering international fans a unique opportunity to own part of an American team in an enormous Southern California market with an extraordinary record in sending young players to major European clubs.

In a first for an American soccer club, the community investment will be available specifically for UK-based fans via the Republic Europe platform (formerly Seedrs).

The fundraise will complement Orange County SC's recent domestic offering to its devoted fan base, which has raised almost $600,000 from nearly 1,500 owners in OC, across the US and the rest of the world..

The California club, which plays in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship, enjoys strong links with the European game via its partnerships with Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers and 2023 Dutch champions Feyenoord.

The club is seeking investment from UK fans who wish to become stakeholders in an authentic community club with an unrivaled record in grassroots development and a pipeline to Europe for the brightest, young American talent.

The 2021 USL Championship champions are renowned for their extraordinary record in player development and their trailblazing 'Pathway to Europe,' which has resulted in the transfer of six young American players to major European teams in the past three years.

Orange County Soccer Club is one of the few significant grassroots success stories in U.S. Soccer over the past decade, says club owner James Keston. We are truly unique, a unicorn, a US soccer team built from scratch a decade ago to become a global player development powerhouse with a devoted local fanbase.

UK fans who wish to support the grassroots development of the beautiful game now have an opportunity to own a piece of a Californian club that consistently punches above its weight.

And who doesn't love a good underdog story?

The UK investment is hosted by renowned equity crowdfunding platform Republic Europe, formerly Seedrs, who hosted the fundraises of Watford FC and AFC Wimbledon,, among a number of others.

Fans will have the opportunity to claim an ownership stake for as little as 50, with tiered bonus perks including exclusive owner's merchandise, regular updates direct from the club's leadership and more.

I've proudly been an owner of AFC Wimbledon for a number of years now, an investment made through the Republic Europe platform, and I understand what owning even a tiny percentage of a club can mean, said Dan Rutstein, OCSC President of Business Relations.

This opportunity allows international fans to own a slice of our unique club with its community feel and global reach, to own a slice of the growth of soccer in America, and to own a slice of the team playing in orange in one of the most idyllic parts of the world.

We're extremely excited to be working with Orange County, building on the back of their successful fundraise in the US, said a Republic Europe representative. With a presence already established in Europe and a great record of international player trading, we're thrilled to announce the launch of the campaign and play a part in the club's future.

OCSC has pioneered the model of creating opportunities for young players to move directly to Europe, breaking the mold of traditional college or MLS routes.

Nineteen-year-old forward Korede Osundina completed his transfer to Feyenoord in August 2023, while teenage U.S. international Kobi Henry shattered the USL Championship transfer record in June 2022 with his move to French top-flight side Stade de Reims. In September 2023, reigning USL Championship Golden Boot Milan Iloski followed in the footsteps of Orange County SC players who have continued their professional development with a major European team with his move to Danish Europa League hopefuls Nordsjaelland.

During the 2023 season, OCSC experienced its most sellout crowds in club history at the 5,500-capacity Championship Soccer Stadium. With 17 regular season wins and a second-place finish, the club reached the playoffs for the seventh time in the last decade.

