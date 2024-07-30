Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC defender Frank Nodarse has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for his efforts in the club's 2-1 victory over North Carolina FC on Saturday at Beirne Stadium. Nodarse is the fifth player of the season to earn the honor twice, joining Jackson Lee, Stephen Turnbull, Jojea Kwizera and Albert Dikwa "Chico".

The Cuban native played an essential role in Head Coach Khano Smith's defense that held North Carolina FC scoreless in the second half of Saturday's win, where the Ocean State club would score two unanswered goals to complete the come-from-behind victory. A blocked shot, four interceptions and five tackles won by Nodarse showcased his awareness and defensive capabilities to ensure North Carolina would not gain an advantage in the attacking third.

Nodarse's footwork and playmaking abilities were on full display throughout the match, as the defender won a team-leading 11 duels and completed more than ninety percent of his passes. Nodarse also came within inches of breaking the early 0-0 tie when a powerful close-range header was blocked by a defender on the goal line in the 22nd minute.

Nodarse is the 16th Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

21 July 30 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

Up next, Nodarse and the rest of the RIFC squad begins their two-match road trip at Detroit City FC on Saturday. The nationally-televised contest in the Motor City kicks off at 4 p.m. on CBS, where the Ocean State club will aim to extend its unbeaten streak to eight against the last club to have beaten RIFC back on June 8. Following the two-match road stretch, RIFC will welcome regional rivals Hartford Athletic for the first-ever home derby match on Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

