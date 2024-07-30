Hartford Host Detroit in Midweek Matchup

After picking up a point against Phoenix Rising FC last Friday, Hartford Athletic are back at Trinity Health Stadium to finish off their two-game home stand against Detroit City FC this Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 0-0 draw to Phoenix Rising FC last Friday. The final score was true to the action of the match, as neither team significantly outweighed the other in possession or chance creation. Phoenix owned 55.6% of the ball to Hartford's 44.4%, and the two teams were separated by just one in shots (PHX seven, HFD six), touches in the box (HFD 16, PHX 15), and just five in final third entries (PHX 64, HFD 59). Emmanuel Samadia nearly snuck a corner kick delivery into the net in the first half, whipping the ball off the crossbar for a rare strike of the woodwork from a tough angle. Rising FC's best chance of the game came when Juan Carlos Azócar got behind Hartford's back line in the 53rd minute and forced a diving save from Renan Ribeiro. Hartford were on the front foot in the final stages of the match, but couldn't find a game-winner. Mamadou Dieng took a header that soared right over the crossbar, Michee Ngalina fired a shot on target, and Kyle Edwards created a dangerous opportunity in the first minute of stoppage time. The striker weaved through two defenders and took contact, but no penalty was given.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Wednesday will be the fifth time Hartford face off against Detroit City FC. The team holds an 0-3-1 record in the series all-time, looking for their first win against the familiar Eastern Conference foe on Wednesday night. The two clubs first met in April of 2022 at Trinity Health Stadium in a match that ended in heartbreak for Hartford. Tied 1-1 in the 81st minute, Luka Prpa came inches from giving Athletic the late lead after hitting the crossbar from just in front of goal. 12 minutes later in stoppage time, Detroit captain (and still captain in 2024) Stephen Carroll netted the game-winning goal off a corner kick. A year ago at Trinity Health Stadium, Detroit took the 3-1 victory behind a brace from Ben Morris.

FAMILIAR FACES

Detroit City's Elvis Amoh, Matt Sheldon, and Jeciel Cedeno all played for Hartford Athletic in 2023. Amoh made 23 starts for Athletic, contributing five goals and registering one assist across nearly 1,900 minutes of play. After one season with the Green and Blue, the Ghanaian striker signed with Detroit and has since added two assists and three goals for Le Rouge. Sheldon proved to be one of Hartford's more reliable wing backs in 2023, recording a goal and an assist while contributing the third most interceptions and second most duels won in 29 appearances. The Washington state native has brought his consistency to Detroit this season, appearing in 17 matches and scoring a goal for Le Rouge. Jeciel Cedeno's tenure with the Green and Blue spanned over two seasons, as he was transferred to Oakland in June of 2023 in a transaction that sent Edgardo Rito to Hartford. He made 36 appearances for Hartford, and went on to score four goals for Roots SC over a season and a half before being acquired by Detroit City earlier this week.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

With three saves last Friday night, Renan Ribeiro brought his total to 49 and cracks the top ten in the USL Championship with that number. It's been a strong year for the Brazilian in Hartford, debuting six games into the 2024 schedule and showing very little rust in his first professional action since 2020. He holds a 1.22 GAA across 12 appearances, two clean sheets, and has saved 80.2% of the shots he's faced. On the other end of the pitch, Nate Steinwascher has been steady for Detroit. While he's only made 31 saves, he's conceded just 18 goals in 14 appearances (1.29 GAA). The 31 year old is supported by a quality back line that's allowed just 21 goals this season (third least in the USL Championship). Carlos Saldaña has also seen time in net for Detroit this season, making 12 saves and allowing three goals in four appearances.

QUICK TURNAROUND

Wednesday's match will mark the second of three that Hartford Athletic will play in the span of eight days, the busiest span for the club since they played NYCFC II (Open Cup), San Antonio FC, then Louisville City back in April over a 10-day span. "There will be some rotation, but I trust the guys who are going to be rotated in," said Coach Burke about the upcoming stretch last week. "These guys are all experienced, with calm, cool, heads as well." The Green and Blue will head to Birmingham for a matchup with Legion FC this Saturday.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Detroit City currently sits sixth on the table in the Eastern Conference with a record of 8-6-4 this season. The Michigan-based team is coming into Wednesday's matchup off a 1-0 loss to Sacramento Republic FC last Saturday, July 27th. After an impressive start to the season, consisting of five back-to-back victories right out of the gate, Le Rouge has recently struggled to maintain momentum. The team is coming to Trinity Health stadium with a 1-2-2 record over their last five matches, with the win occurring over a month ago (4-0 at Miami FC).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Mamadou Dieng, FW, #33

Mamadou Dieng has been active in Hartford's attack as of late. The 20-year-old forward's eye for the goal was a crucial component when it came to Hartford's ability to generate goal-scoring opportunities in their recent matchup against Phoenix Rising. Dieng sent two dangerous headers toward the net for Hartford and generated the only recorded big chance for the Green and Blue. The Senegal native made his first attempt at putting Hartford on the board in the early minutes of the match when he sent a strong header ricocheting off a Rising defender and out of bounds, earning Hartford a corner kick. Dieng threatened again in the 70th minute of play, nearly putting Hartford in the lead with a header that soared just over the crossbar. His performance also featured the most duels (15) and aerial duels (8) of the match.

Detroit City FC: Maxi Rodríguez, MF, #21

As Detroit's leading goal scorer and shot taker, Maxi Rodriguez has been essential to his Detroit's attacking efforts this season. With seven goals scored, the 28 year old midfielder is tied for eighth in goals scored in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of Hartford's top goal scorer Michee Ngalina. Rodriguez has had an active season in the midfield as well, crashing into a team-leading186 duels and winning 82 of them.

Date: Wednesday, July 31st, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

Watch: CBS Sports Network

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (5-11-3) vs DETROIT CITY FC (8-6-4)

