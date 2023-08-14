Zach Jordan Returns to Rockford on AHL Deal
August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Zach Jordan to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.
Jordan, 26, played in 15 games with the IceHogs last season and scored one goal after he was acquired by Rockford from the Hartford Wolf Pack in a trade for Adam Clendening on Feb. 28. In 2022-23, Jordan also appeared in one game with Hartford, posted 26 points (17G, 9A) in 43 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen (17G, 9A), and skated in two contests for the Indy Fuel in the ECHL.
In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward registered three points (2G, 1A) in 19 games with the Cleveland Monsters and racked up 22 points (13G, 9A) and 55 penalty minutes in 38 contests with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
As a rookie in 2020-21, Jordan appeared in 27 games with Cleveland and notched six points (4G, 2A).
Prior to turning pro, the Collinsville, Illinois native skated four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and tabbed 72 points (38G, 34A) in 128 career games.
