The 2023-2024 Theme & Promo Schedule Is Here

August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced an exciting and jam-packed promotional schedule for their upcoming 10th Anniversary season, presented by Service Electric Cable TV and Communications.

The Orange and Black are back and the Phantoms will claim the entire month of October at PPL Center. This year's "Haunted on Hamilton" will feature spooky good times for the whole family with six Halloween themed games starting with two preseason games on October 3rd and 8th. The Phantoms regular season Opening Weekend will take place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. Saturday will feature a Rally Towel Giveaway and special performance by popular cover band Liquid A. The Orange and Black October takeover will also include trick-or-treating and an on-ice costume parade on Sunday, October 22.

The 2023-24 season will feature 15 Saturday Night Hockey Live (SNHL) games, featuring live musical performances during every Saturday home game at PPL Center. SNHL will feature returning favorites, such as Liquid A, performing on opening night, Jimmy and the Parrots for "Margaritaville Night" and the ever popular DJ, Angel B Live.

Miss interacting with the players? Fans will be able to skate with players postgame on Sunday, October 29 and Sunday, March 3 and get a photo with your favorite Phantom on Saturday, November 25 during postgame photo session. Not to mention, there will be autographs aplenty on Sunday, March 24 during our postgame autograph session.

Phantoms ball-cap giveaway on Friday, November 24 and Flyers Affiliation night, featuring a special appearance by none other than Flyers mascot and meLVin's best friend Gritty, on Saturday, November 25 will be a highlight of a big Thanksgiving weekend at PPL Center. December features some of the biggest promotions of the year, including the annual Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation Night, and the first of two Hockey Fiesta Celebrations. Both Hockey Fiesta Celebrations will feature themed food and beverages, bi-lingual hosting and PA announcements by Victor Martinez and Diamond from La Mega radio, and SNHL performances from Angel B Live. Finally in December, the New Year's Eve game will include the return of the World's Largest Puck Drop to downtown Allentown to ring in 2024!

Phan Nation will get revved up for Racing Night on Saturday, January 27. The Phantoms 10 Year Anniversary Weekend celebration will open the month of February. We'll kick off that fun stretch with Premier Member Appreciation Night on Friday, February 2. Don't miss out on one of the year's hottest items, the Youth Jersey Giveaway on Saturday, February 17!

"Hockey is for Everyone" Night celebrates fans and players from all backgrounds on Saturday, March 2. Fans will get their party hats ready to come out and celebrate their favorite puck-nosed pladottle, meLVin, for the biggest birthday bash in Lehigh Valley on Sunday, March 3. Heading into spring, the Phantoms will introduce a handful of brand new and exciting themed games. First, find your shaker of salt for "Margaritaville" Night on Saturday, March 23, headlined by Jimmy and the Parrots for a special SNHL performance. Then on Sunday, March 24 the younger generation of Phantoms fans will be the stars of the show during our "Kids Takeover" day, where kids will be giving their best Bow-Tie Ben impersonation on the big screen, in the PA booth on the microphone and taking over other aspects of the Phantoms game presentation.

"Star Wars" Night is back on Saturday, April 6, featuring a children's Padawan training session, appearances from your favorite characters, famous movie clips, and all of the iconic music from the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars Night will also feature a live SNHL performance by DJ Jamal "JEDI" Knight. Cheer for the Phantoms, you will! The second Hockey Fiesta Night will celebrate the Lehigh Valley region's Hispanic influences on Saturday, April 13. For the final game of the season, the Phantoms will hold the "Our Valley, Our Home Night: A Salute to the Phans!" celebration on Sunday, April 24.

Returning promotions are back in abundance too! They include four Wednesday Happy Hour games, featuring select $2 beers, plus six $1 Dog Nights presented by Berks Hot Dogs.

Be sure to keep an eye out for updates to the Phantoms Promotional Schedule. There's more information to come on theme nights and giveaways!

Phantoms 2023-24 Promotional Calendar - (Additional promotions to be announced!)

October 14, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Opening Weekend - Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Service Electric Cable TV and Communications & Saturday Night Hockey Live

October 15, 2023 (1:05 pm) - Opening Weekend

October 22, 2023 (3:05 pm) - Kids Trick-or-Treat & On-Ice Costume Parade

October 29, 2023 (5:05 pm) -Postgame Skate with Phantoms Players presented by NJM

November 3, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks Hot Dogs

November 11, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Saturday Night Hockey Live

November 24, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Ball-cap Giveaway presented by Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

November 25, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Flyers Night featuring Gritty, Saturday Night Hockey Live, & Postgame Photos with Phantoms Players

December 8, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks Hot Dogs

December 9, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Teddy Bear Toss & Saturday Night Hockey Live

December 13, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Military Appreciation Night & Wednesday Happy Hour

December 16, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Hockey Fiesta Night One & Saturday Night Hockey Live

December 27, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Wednesday Happy Hour

December 30, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Saturday Night Hockey Live

December 31, 2023 (7:05 pm) - New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Penn Community Bank

January 12, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks

January 13, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Saturday Night Hockey Live

January 27, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Racing Night & Saturday Night Hockey Live

January 31, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Happy Hour Wednesday

February 2, 2024 (7:05 pm) - 10 Year Anniversary Weekend presented by Service Electric Cable TV and Communications, Premier Member Appreciation Night, & Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks Hot Dogs

February 3, 2024 (7:05 pm) - 10 Year Anniversary Weekend presented by Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

February 17, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Velaspan and Service Electric Cable TV and Communications & Saturday Night Hockey Live

March 2, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Hockey is for Everyone Night & Saturday Night Hockey Live

March 3, 2024 (3:05 pm) - meLVin's Birthday & Postgame Skate with Phantoms Players presented by NJM

March 8, 2024 (7:05 pm) -- Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks Hot Dogs

March 20, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Wednesday Happy Hour

March 23, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Margaritaville Night & Saturday Night Hockey Live

March 24, 2024 (3:05 pm) - Kids Takeover & Postgame autograph session with Phantoms Players

April 5, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Dollar Dog Night presented by Berks Hot Dogs

April 6, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Star Wars Night & Saturday Night Hockey Live

April 13, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Hockey Fiesta Night Two & Saturday Night Hockey Live

April 20, 2024 (7:05 pm) - Saturday Night Hockey Live

April 21, 2024 (3:05 pm) - Our Valley, Our Home Night: A Salute to the Phans!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.