Henderson Silver Knights to Play Preseason Home Game on Friday, October 6 against Tucson Roadrunners
August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host a preseason home game against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Oct. 6 at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop will take place at 6 p.m. PT.
Preseason tickets are available now.
The team will play their first home game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT against the San Jose Barracuda. Single-game tickets will go on-sale Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon. Click here to learn more about full-season memberships.
