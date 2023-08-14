Roadrunners to Travel to Henderson for Preseason Contest against Silver Knights

August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will take on the Henderson Silver Knights on the road at The Dollar Loan Center for a preseason game on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m. The outing represents Tucson's lone preseason matchup before opening the 2023-24 AHL regular season the following Friday in Texas. The game will be available to listen to on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio App with "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call.

Tucson will face the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights for their third straight preseason before clashing with the Silver Knights eight total times during the 2023-24 campaign. The Roadrunners finished last year's season series against Henderson with a 4-3-0-1 record with four games decided by a single goal. Tucson opened the 2022-23 regular season slate with a 2-1 road win at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, as future Arizona Coyotes forward Milos Kelemen netted the first goal of the season for the Roadrunners in his Tucson debut.

In addition, the Tucson Arena will play host to an NHL preseason tilt between the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks the next day on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the only preseason hockey game in Arizona are available or by visiting the Tucson Arena Box Office from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECURE YOUR SEATS

Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and the remaining 35 regular season home games by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 36 home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

