Eagles Welcome Back Forward Brandon Cutler

August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Brandon Cutler to an AHL two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. Cutler appeared in nine games for the Eagles last season, notching one goal and 11 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound center also skated in nine AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Belleville Senators. In addition, Cutler saw action in 32 ECHL games during the 2022-23 campaign with the Utah Grizzlies, collecting 15 goals and 15 assists.

The Spruce Grove, Alberta native made his professional debut during the 2021-22 season, splitting the year between the Grizzlies and the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks. Cutler posted two goals and six assists in 36 contests with the Canucks, while amassing 10 goals and 17 assists in 23 ECHL games with Utah. Prior to making the move to the pro level, Cutler spent five seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Red Deer Rebels, generating 47 goals, 59 assists and 194 penalty minutes in 258 total contests.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.