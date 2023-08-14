Admirals Announce Hockey Operation Staff Changes

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced a number of changes to the hockey operations staff for the 2023-24 season.

The team has promoted Ryan Costello to Assistant General Manager and hired Luke Eichas as Head Equipment Manager while Jason Barron has been named Milwaukee's Head Goalie Coach and the Goaltending Development Coach for Nashville's goalie prospects.

Entering his 17th season with the Admirals, Costello is elevated to Assistant General Manager from Hockey Operations Coordinator. He will serve as the primary liaison between the Admirals and Nashville Predators and AHL as it pertains to hockey operations, manage and plan team travel for the 72-game regular season as well as the post-season, monitor and maintain AHL player and staff budgets, manage all Admirals training camp logistics, as well as assisting the coaching staff with special projects and research.

A native of South Hadley, MA, Costello is a 2005 graduate of Western new England University with a degree in Sports Management.

Barron joins the Admirals after spending the past two seasons with the Niagara IceDogs as Goaltending Coach after being hired prior to the 2021-2022 OHL season. Prior to his role with the IceDogs, Barron served as a Player Development/Goalie Coach with the Erie Otters from 2017 to 2021. During the years Barron has also served as Head of Goalie Development and Director of Hockey Operations with Ridley College, as well as being named a Goaltending Consultant for Team Canada at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in 2022.

Eichas comes to Milwaukee after five seasons as the Ontario Reign's equipment manager after taking on the position during the 2017-18 campaign. Before joining the Reign, the Rochester, NY native served as the Assistant Equipment Manager for the AHL's Stockton Heat from 2015 through 2017. Previously, he worked four years at Locker Room Sports in Rochester, where he managed multiple sheets of ice and a pro shop location.

