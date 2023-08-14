Pratt & Whitney Stadium Holding Job Fair for Part-Time Positions
August 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
Hartford, CT - OVG360 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium and the XL Center are hiring part-time positions. A job fair will be held on August 16 to recruit staff. Interviews will be held on-site at Pratt & Whitney Stadium located at 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT, 06118. Information on the job fair and what positions are open can be found below. Our part-time positions are crucial in helping events like UConn Football, USMNT vs Germany, Jurassic World Live, and more run smoothly.
Wednesday, August 16 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.
Open Positions Include:
Guest Services/Security: Food & Beverage:
o Event Security*
o Guest Services* o Bartender*
o Server*
o Line Cook
Total people looking to hire: 40 Total people looking to hire: 30
Interviewing on-site. Interviewing on-site.
*Positions are at both XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Must be able to work at both. CT State Guard Card needed for security positions.
