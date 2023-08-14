Amerks Ink Brown to One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Christopher Brown to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Brown, 27, joins the organization after spending the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL) from 2020-23. In 151 career games with Jacksonville, he scored 44 goals and 68 assists for 112 points during the regular season while also adding 18 points (6+12) in 18 postseason contests.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native established career-highs in every offensive category during the 2022-23 campaign while appearing in all 72 games. He was named team MVP after leading the team in assists (40) and points (64) and finishing second in goals (24).

At the American Hockey League level, he's recorded three points (1+2) over 44 combined games with the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to turning pro, Brown completed a four-year collegiate career at Boston College from 2015-2019. In 151 career games with the Golden Eagles, the 6-foot-0, 187-pound forward totaled 27 goals and 45 assists for 72 points. He served as team captain during his final two seasons at Boston.

Brown also spent three seasons in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers and Tri-City Storm from 2013-15, combining for 47 points in 60 games.

A sixth-round pick (151st overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Brown is the nephew of former Amerk and current Boston College head coach Greg Brown.

