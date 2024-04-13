Young Guns Shine in SOW in Danbury

April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the 12th time this season, 4-3 in the shootout, on Friday night. Blake Tosto delivered the only goal in the final sequence as Binghamton wins the shootout 1-0.

Notably missing their top-six point leaders, the Black Bears did fall behind early. Danbury captain, Jonny Ruiz was able to score twice in the opening period, once shorthanded and the other on the power play. Binghamton found themselves down 0-2 after the opening period.

In the second, the Binghamton power play would spark the team. With a five-minute major opportunity, the Black Bears were able to claw back into the contest scoring two power play goals. Scott Ramaekers and JT Walters put Binghamton on the board and tied the game. However, Danbury would still grab the goal, another power play goal for the Hat Tricks sent the home team to locker room up by one, leading 3-2.

Both teams came out energized in the third, Binghamton looking for the equalizer, Danbury looking for the insurance goal. Time began to wind down, and Binghamton found themselves on the penalty kill once again. This time it was Kyle Stephan scoring the game-tying goal, shorthanded, with six minutes to play. Neither side was able to net the final goal, so once again the game headed to overtime.

The five minutes flew by, with not too many whistles, and nobody scoring the game-winning goal. Once the shootout began, it took till round three for Blake Tosto to deliver the final goal of the night. Nolan Egbert made one save, and the Black Bears won 4-3, 1-0 in the shootout frame. Binghamton led for 0 seconds in Friday's game and secured their 12th win of the season series, finishing it with a 12-1-5 record.

