Prowlers Fall to End Regular Season

April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers wrapped up their regular season with a 6-2 loss to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on April 13. Port Huron rested some of their regulars to prepare for playoffs.

Avery Smith opened the scoring late in the first, tipping home a point shot from Nick Magill-Diaz in the high slot.

The Prowlers got a power play chance early in the second but TJ Delaney was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway and he went five hole on Oscar Wahlgren to double the lead. Scott Coash turned home a power play marker later in the frame to make it 3-0.

Conor Foley got Port Huron on the board with a shot from the goal line that fooled Trevor Babin.

With under two to play in the frame, the puck pin balled in front of the Prowlers' net and Declan Conway whacked it home to restore the three-goal advantage for Motor City.

TJ Sneath made it 5-1 just over a minute into the third, with a deflection off a Josh Colten shot. Alex Johnson, who played in all 56 games this season for Port Huron, stopped the bleeding by picking the top corner from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Tristan Wells hit the empty net to seal the deal.

Foley led the way for the Prowlers with a goal and an assist while Wahlgren made 19 saves.

Coash added a helper to his tally while Magill-Diaz dished out a pair of apples himself. Babin stopped 22 shots in net.

Port Huron begins the Commissioner's Cup playoffs against the Carolina Thunderbirds on April 19th with a 7:05 P.M. puck drop at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs.

