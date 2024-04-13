FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

April 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Finished Strong

by Brooks Hill

Bimghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks, 4-3 in comeback fashion. Connor Smith scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893 fans, Binghamton was able to open the scoring. Austin Thompson found the back of the net at 18:23 of the first period. Connor McAnanama was perfect stopping all 8 shots he faced in the period.

The second period saw Elmira steal the show as they would tally three straight goals. The first would come from Dustin Jesseau at 8:18, and the next two would come from Steven Klinck. Sammy Bernard would hold strong as he stopped all nineteen shots the Black Bears threw at him.

The final frame saw the comeback effort from Binghamton completed as the team scored three straight. The first was from Kyle Stephen at 4:02, which brought the Black Bears within striking distance. Connor Smith would then find twine and give the Black Bears the lead with his twenty-eighth and twenty-ninth goals of the season.

The Black Bears finish the season on a high note as they defeat the River Sharks for the tenth time in thirteen meetings, while burying their Commissioner's Cup Playoff hopes.

Binghamton will battle the Watertown Wolves in the in the first round of playoffs, a rematch of last season's first round match up. Game one will be played in Watertown on Friday, April 19th. On Saturday, the Black Bears return home for game two at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now! If game three is needed, it will take place inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 6pm.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS

BOBCATS BOUNCED BY WOLVES IN INAUGURAL SEASON FINALE

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before a crowd of nearly 2,000 fans at the APEX Center, the Blue Ridge Bobcats fell 8-2 to the Watertown Wolves in the finale of the team's inaugural season.

Carson Andreoli and Danny Martin scored the goals for the Bobcats.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Earn 33rd Win Of The Season In Front Of Record Crowed At Big Boy Arena

by Ben Szilagy

Port Huron, MI - The Motor City Rockers earned a franchise high 33rd win behind a 6-2 win on Saturday night in the regular season finale against the Port Huron Prowlers.

The Rockers also set a franchise record with 2,123 people in attendance at Big Boy Arena.

The bye week ring rust was full off and Motor City returned to playoff form jumping out to an insurmountable three goal lead.

The lone goal of the first period was scored off Avery Smith's stick with 5:45 to play in the period.

Nick Gullo cycled the puck from the nearside half wall to the point and on the stick of Nick Magill-Diaz. Magill-Diaz then flicked a shot on net that was deflected by Smith who was standing in the slot for his fourth goal in nine games.

The Rockers increased its lead while killing a power play in the second period when TJ Delaney intercepted a pass at center ice and walked the puck in the offensive zone for his 26th goal of the year, and his third short-handed goal of the 2023-24 campaign.

Motor City then cashed in the front end of a 5-on-3 thanks to Scott Coash who threw a prayer on net that went through the five-hole of Oscar Whalgren that was initially set up by a Magill-Diaz pass to Jameson Milam who fed the puck to the near circle to Coash. It was his fourth power play goal of the season.

The Prowlers pulled within two, 3-1, five minutes later when Conor Foley intercepted a pass at center ice and raced the puck into the Rocker end. As he hit the end line, he attempted to center the puck that deflected off Trevor Babin's stick and redirected through his five-hole for Foley's 8th of the season.

The Rockers regained a three-goal lead, 4-1, when Declan Conway offered a stretch pass that deflected at center ice and floated into the end line. Coash raced Braden Deck to the puck and fought to regain it in the offensive zone. Coash centered it, and bounced in the crease to Conway's skate where he then put in the puck for his third goal of the weekend with 1:17 remaining in the second period.

The Rockers and Prowlers traded goals in the third period as TJ Sneath earned his 19th of the season and Port Huron's Alex Johnson earned his 12th of the year on an unassisted goal late in the third with 5:10 remaining in the game.

Tristen Wells did net an empty net goal to close the game with 18.5 seconds left to secure a 6-2 win for Motor City. The win is the Rockers' 21st win over Port Huron in two seasons and secures Motor City a 19-9-1 record on home ice this year.

Motor City will travel out to Danbury to face the FPHL defending champion Hat Tricks on Friday night to kick off the FPHL Playoffs before returning home on Saturday for Game 2, and Game 3 on Sunday, if necessary.

PROWLERS FALL TO END REGULAR SEASON

by Will Wiegelman

Fraser, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers wrapped up their regular season with a 6-2 loss to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on April 13. Port Huron rested some of their regulars to prepare for playoffs.

Avery Smith opened the scoring late in the first, tipping home a point shot from Nick Magill-Diaz in the high slot.

The Prowlers got a power play chance early in the second but TJ Delaney was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway and he went five hole on Oscar Wahlgren to double the lead. Scott Coash turned home a power play marker later in the frame to make it 3-0.

Conor Foley got Port Huron on the board with a shot from the goal line that fooled Trevor Babin.

With under two to play in the frame, the puck pin balled in front of the Prowlers' net and Declan Conway whacked it home to restore the three-goal advantage for Motor City.

TJ Sneath made it 5-1 just over a minute into the third, with a deflection off a Josh Colten shot. Alex Johnson, who played in all 56 games this season for Port Huron, stopped the bleeding by picking the top corner from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Tristan Wells hit the empty net to seal the deal.

Foley led the way for the Prowlers with a goal and an assist while Wahlgren made 19 saves.

Coash added a helper to his tally while Magill-Diaz dished out a pair of apples himself. Babin stopped 22 shots in net.

Port Huron begins the Commissioner's Cup playoffs against the Carolina Thunderbirds on April 19th with a 7:05 P.M. puck drop at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

River Dragons Pummel Thunderbirds

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons put an exclamation point on the 2023-24 regular season with an 11-1 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Cody Wickline led the way with three goals and an assist, while Columbus received multi-point efforts from 10 different players in total. Justin MacDonald also registered a four-point night with two goals and two assists.

Columbus scored five times in the first period on 13 shots, chasing Thunderbirds starter Mario Cavaliere after just 20 minutes. Cody Karpinski did not fare much better in relief, giving up six goals against on 17 shots as the River Dragons offense equaled its highest goal output of the season.

Breandan Colgan cruised to the win with 15 saves on 16 shots, ending the year with a total of 23 wins on the year.

Notes:

The 11 goals against Carolina is the most the franchise has allowed in its history, beating the old mark of 10 set back in the Thunderbirds inaugural season.

Columbus tied its season high with 11 goals, equaling the total against Baton Rouge on February 16 of this year.

Cody Wickline bookended his season with hat tricks, recording three goals on opening night against Baton Rouge and doing it again tonight.

MacDonald returned to action after sitting out four games for veteran rest. He finishes the season as the league's leading scorer with 117 points, leading goal scorer with 45, and leading assist provider with 72.

MacDonald also led the league this year in plus/minus with a plus-69.

Columbus' five goals in the first period was a team season high.

Columbus is the only team in the FPHL to record 40 regulation wins in 2023-24.

The River Dragons will now start the playoffs on the road for Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal on Wednesday at 8:05 pm ET against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Game Two returns to Columbus on Friday night at 7:35 pm ET and Game Three (if necessary) on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale for all River Dragons home playoff games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

The Epic Finale For Zydeco's First Season

by Morgan King

Baton Rouge, LA - To conclude the regular season for Zydeco they played the Mississippi Seawolves. After a Zydeco win yesterday, Zydeco secured another win, making this their sixth win against the Seawolves in a row.

After a Mississippi Seawolves power play, Zydeco's Bradley Richarson scored with an assist from Narek Aleksanyan for the first period. After some penalties for both teams, Zydeco had a minute remaining on their power play. They got their first power-play goal of the night because of a setup made by Nick Ketola and Aleksanyan. Which allowed Scott Shorrock to score his first goal of the night.

In the heated second period, the fights between these two escalated creating penalties. The shots taken by Zydeco continuously got shot down by the Seawolves goalie. The Seawolves still needed to score during the game but were not able to succeed. Zydeco is leading in the shots taken with 18, while the Seawolves have taken 9. The period had no scores from either team.

For the final period, the Seawolves Lucas Helland scored making the score 2-1. As Zydeco started with their power play the Seawolves scored a short-handed goal from Danny Liscio. As Zydeco's power play ended Curtis Hansen scored making the score 3-2. As Curtis Hansen made the winning goal the crowd was electric.

Zydeco's final game had an epic conclusion and they were able to win their last game this season. Their final standings are (15-36-4-1-0) and 51 pts. Zydeco will be back in the fall to continue for their second season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.